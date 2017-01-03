KARACHI: If Pakistan put up a fighting show, no matter what the result is, as they did in the first Test then no one will criticise them and our players must perform consistently, says former chief selector Salahuddin Ahmed Sallu.

“Our team fought back impressively in the first Test and everyone lauded them although they eventually lost the match. It is all about concentration and fighting spirit,” Sallu told PPI.

Sallu added the batsmen need to be consistent. “We have been really unpredictable in the second Test. Our batsmen played impressively in the first inning and scored 443 runs but they struggled in the second scoring only 163 runs subsequently losing the match by an inning and 18 runs.”

He further said that our batting coach should come out with some good strategy for the third Test in Sydney, which begins Tuesday (today). “But especially our bowling coach should come out with some plan as our bowlers struggled badly in the second Test conceding 624 runs,” he said.

He further said that Babar Azam and the experienced duo of Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq have been unable to pile some runs, which has also not going well for Pakistan.

“The pitch in Sydney offers some turn so I believe that left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar should be put in the squad,” he said.

“Despite our team has lost the first two Tests, but I if our players play well in all departments, then they have it all, which is needed to crack a hard nut like Australia in the third Test,” Sallu signed off.

