Print Story
X
-
Sri Lankan rupee weakerJanuary 03, 2017Print : Business
COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan rupee eased slightly in its first session of the year on Monday as a lack of inflows weighed on sentiment, dealers said. The currency fell 3.9 percent in 2016.Rupee forwards were active, with one-month forwards slightly weaker at 150.95/151.00 per dollar at 0804 GMT compared with Friday´s close of 150.75/85.One-week forwards traded at 150.15/25 per dollar while spot-next forwards and the spot rupee were hardly traded, dealers said. "Rupee is under pressure and it will continue to slide if we don´t see steady inflows," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.