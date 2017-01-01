4th convocation of STMU held

Islamabad

The soil of Pakistan is ideal for dreamers who wish to find the interpretation of their dreams through positive thinking and hard work. We still have to travel many a mile to meet the international standards of education. And for this, we have to prepare our students to face any challenge arising in any environment around the world.

Nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan made this observation while addressing beaming graduates, and their equally elated parents and faculty members, at the 4th convocation of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) her at Jinnah Convention Centre on Saturday. He was flanked by Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), who was the guest of honour on the occasion, as well as the Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of the university Dr. Manzoor H. Qazi and Prof. Dr Mohammad Iqbal, respectively.

Degrees, gold medals and awards were conferred upon as many as 210 graduates. Of these 97 degrees were conferred for MBBS, 43 Bachelors of Science in Nursing (BSN), 43 Bachelors of Science in Nursing Post-RN Students, 20 Associate of Science in Medical Technology, and 7 MBA students.

Dr. Marvi Manzoor Bukhari and Dr. Avais Raja were awarded gold medals for outstanding performance in all years of their studies. Sidera Sana from Shifa College of Nursing (SCN) secured first position in the nursing examination.

Five students of MBBS received gold medals for outstanding academic performance. One gold and one silver medal were also awarded to Bachelor of Science in Nursing, one gold and one silver medal to Post-RN students, three in Masters of Business Administration, and two in Associate of Science in Medical Technology.

Expressing his views, Dr. A Q Khan advised the graduates to support the vision of placing Pakistan among topmost countries of the world in terms of education. “I am very pleased to know that all courses offered by STMU are accredited by respective professional councils and recognized by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, and that the university has been successful in implementation of the desired standards.”

Dr. Khan urged students to abide by the oath they were to take at the convocation. “We all avow to struggle for making this country a welfare state where everyone is allowed to spend life on the basis of social justice and where everyone can live in peace honor”, he concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr Mohammad Iqbal welcomed the guests and congratulated the graduates and their parents. He urged the graduates not to stop the process of learning throughout their lives.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed termed STMU as one of the finest institutions that is building a positive image of the country. The HEC chairman said trustworthiness, honesty, integrity and loyalty are the only principles that can upgrade us as a nation.

