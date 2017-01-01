Four people, including two brothers, were injured when unidentified men riding a motorcycle attacked a shop with a grenade in Orangi Town on Saturday. Police said the attack was carried out on Nadeem Electronics Shop in the Qaddafi Town area of Surjani Town. The explosion slightly injured four people, Waheed Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed, Sajid Siddiqui, and Syed Azam Hussain, who were shifted to a nearby hospital and discharged after first aid treatment. SSP Nasir Aftab said either a grenade or homemade cracker was lobbed at the shop, which exploded with a loud bang and damaged the shop besides injuring the four people. The SSP said bomb disposal squad officials and investigators had launched their probe into the incident.

