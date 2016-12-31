NAWABSHAH: Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Friday that he was going to parliament to raise his voice against the injustices the common man had been facing and to help the people secure their rights.

He said this at a meeting with the elected representatives and party leaders of the PPP at the Zardari House.

Zardari said he was not fond of going to parliament, but he would not sit idle until the people got their rights. He said that he had returned to the country and would remain with his people. Zardari said that the CPEC project was the outcome of his struggle, but the benefits of the project were being seen

only in the Punjab. He said that Punjab was reaping the benefits of CPEC, which was an open injustice with Sindh and the other provinces. Asif Ali Zardari said that the Pakistan-Iran gas projects had been implemented, and the pipeline had reached the

Pakistani border. He said the silence of the government and not taking the project forward were a matter of sorrow. MNAs Faryal Talpur and Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

