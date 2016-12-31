KARACHI: Karachi U16 team recorded an 82-run triumph against their Rawalpindi counterparts in the final of PCB U16 One-Day Tournament at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Friday.

Karachi U16s batted first and put on board 213-6 in 33 overs. Muhammad Taha scored 67 off only 51 balls, smashing 10 boundaries. Muhammad Junaid (31 runs), Saim Ayub (29 runs) and Taha Mahmood (26 runs) also batted well. Awais Abid, Sajjad Khan, Mehran Raja and Bilal Hafeez picked one wicket each. Rawalpindi U16s were all out in 28.5 overs after scoring only 131 runs. Umar Riaz top scored for the side with 30 runs. Alhan Wasim returned with figures of 5-22. Muaz Bin Salman and Amjad Aslam picked two wickets each.

