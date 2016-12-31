Various trade unions within the Pakistan Steel Mills would contest the CBA Union’s, 2017, elections in a collective alliance, the union representatives announced on Friday.

Information secretary of the Pakistan Steel Employees League Union, Rehan Shah, said that almost all unions were going to be a part of the process of forming the alliance. A seven-member committee had already been set up, to decide the name and other details of the alliance.

The labour leaders who attended Friday’s meeting, included Dhani Bukhsh Sammon, Saleem Gul, Nazeer Jan, Riaz Shareef, Sarwar Khan Niazi, Yehya Khan, Tariq Nazir, Pervez Chohan, Tariq Yaseen, Yaseen Arain, Shabbir Mangi, Comrade Naveed Aftab and Rizwanullah.

Among other unions, United Worker Front, People’s Worker, Employees Unity, Hadeed Workers’ Union, Minority Labour Wing, Pakistan Steel Employees League Union (N) and Employees’ Unity were a part of the alliance.

0



0







PSM union elections to be fought in alliance was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175657-PSM-union-elections-to-be-fought-in-alliance/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PSM union elections to be fought in alliance" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175657-PSM-union-elections-to-be-fought-in-alliance.