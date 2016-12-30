Azhar fails to explain Pakistan’s poor planning, execution at MCG

KARACHI: When Pakistan landed in Australia for a tough three-Test series, many thought that their Achilles heals Down Under will be their brittle batting line-up.

Many were convinced that the only way Misbah-ul-Haq and his touring party could help Pakistan win their first-ever Test series in Australia will be through their bowling arsenal.

So far both the predictions have gone horribly wrong.

While Pakistan’s batsmen, barring a first innings collapse in the pink ball Test in Brisbane, have been largely successful their otherwise potent bowling attack has failed to deliver so far.

Yasir Shah, regarded as the best leg-spinner in world cricket today, has looked toothless while pacers like Wahab Riaz have even been unable to curb their tendency to bowl no-balls.

After yet another unimpressive performance by Pakistan’s bowlers on the fourth day of their second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood was unable to give any solid reasons for his bowlers’ failure to lift the national team.

Azhar, the former Pakistan Test all-rounder, struggled to answer stinging questions about Pakistan’s poor planning and poorer execution during the must-win second Test at the MCG.

He was asked to explain as to why Pakistan employed Yasir Shah in a way designed to ensure he will not take wickets, with leg-side fields of 3-6 and his line outside leg stump to the left-handers?

“We just want control of the game like we did in Brisbane. We had 2-7 field in that Test. We don’t want to give easy runs to [David] Warner and he’s a class act. He can take the game away from the opposition, which he has done in this game. That’s the whole point in having a 3-6 field,” Azhar said.

In the first innings at the Gabba, Yasir came on after 10 overs, when Australia were 0 for 33. They were comfortable, but not really in control, or even threatening to take control. In the second innings, he came on after 10 overs again, with Australia 2 for 38 and Warner gone. He started with the same leg-side strategy.

Is Yasir not better used in an attacking vein?

“Yes, you have to control the game like we did in Brisbane. We bowled 90 overs and they were 280 [288]. That was Australia’s day, you say that was Australian day with three down. But with five down it’s Pakistan’s day. It’s very difficult for a leggie on day one or two, when ball is not turning. You’re not playing in Dubai or the subcontinent. You’re playing in Australia where you want a more control on these things,” Azhar stressed.

Pakistan’s problem with no-balls is chronic. This year they have bowled 93, in 11 Tests. That is 34 more than the next highest - West Indies, in seven Tests. Other than that one, Mohammad Amir was generally impeccable with over-stepping in the first stage of his career. He has bowled 17 in ten Tests since his return. Wahab Riaz has 60 this year, and 100 in his last 16 Tests. Mahmood is the fifth bowling coach Pakistan have had in recent years, and this problem is ingrained.

Why do Pakistan bowl more no-balls than any other team?

“It’s a discipline. When you talk about New Zealand [11 in 11 Tests this year] and Australia [25 in 11 Tests] and England [29 in 17 Tests], you get grassroots level coaching. Your run-up is marked on day one. Unfortunately where we come from, where we play cricket on the street and then become first-class cricketers, you know there’s not technical coaching staff available in first-class cricket in Pakistan. So that’s where you struggle.”

Why is it such a problem for Wahab?

“We know what his problem is. Wahab is slightly different to Amir because his delivery stride is getting bigger and bigger when he runs in to bowl quick. His role in this team is to bowl really quick. It’s very difficult for us to monitor when he is on the field. And playing in the nets and bowling in the nets, he is not bowling no-balls. And you don’t bowl with the same intensity as when you are in the field. It’s a concern for us and we are working on that. He has improved a lot in the last three-four Test matches. He’s bowling less no-balls. But I have told him there is no excuse and it is not acceptable,” said Azhar.

The issue of Sohail Khan, who bowled at a leisurely pace, also came up.

Though Sohail picked up a couple of wickets on Thursday, his pace rarely ventured above 130kph. Were they still comfortable with the decision, especially at the cost of Imran Khan, who provides greater energy all through?

“Sohail’s fit, that is why he is playing in this Test. His comeback spell is different. The guy is working hard with me. He lost 7kg, we know his second and third spell is crucial, his pace goes down. We are working on that. With him and Imran Khan, Imran Khan doesn’t give you anything with the bat so Sohail gives you an advantage to have a No. 8 or 9 batsman,” said Azhar.

