At least 5 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran

At least five civilians were killed and three militants were eliminated during a "terrorist attack" on a judiciary building in southeast Iran, state media reported.
"Unknown gunmen attacked the judiciary centre in Zahedan," the capital of southeastern Sistan Baluchistan province, the judiciary´s Mizan Online said.
"Five people have been killed and 13 injured in this terrorist attack," it added. Separately, the official IRNA news agency reported that three of the attackers were killed during the assault.
The Baluch human rights group HAALVSH, quoting eyewitnesses, said several judiciary staff members and security personnel were killed or wounded when the assailants stormed the judges' chambers.
Sistan-Baluchestan province frequently sees clashes between security forces and armed groups, including Sunni separatists who say they are fighting for greater rights and autonomy.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
