Former prime minister Imran Khan arrives at an Islamabad court for a hearing in this file photo. — AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday challenged the rejection of his bail pleas in cases related to the May 9 mayhem by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The high court dismissed the incarcerated ex-premier's bail petitions last month in eight separate cases related to the May 9 riots, including the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

In the petition, the PTI founder argued that the First Information Report (FIR) lacked sufficient evidence and termed the allegations of his involvement in the riots as baseless.

It also stated that since he was in NAB custody at the time, it was impossible for him to take part in those riots, besides raising doubts over the case on the basis of "contradictions" in the prosecution statements.

Khan also sought further investigation into the case, as he suspected mala fide intent on the part of the police for avoiding his arrest for five months.

The petitioner maintained that the evidence against him is inadequate, while other co-accused have already been granted bail.

He also called the delayed police statements unreliable and asserted that he deserves the right to bail.

A two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, pronounced the reserved verdict on June 24 after lawyers from the petitioner and the government sides concluded their arguments.

Previously, on November 27, 2024, the ATC had dismissed Imran's bail pleas in these eight cases.

May 9 mayhem

The May 9, 2023, events refer to the riots that were triggered by the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations, including the Corps Commander's House in Lahore and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail after their arrests, while many still remain behind bars.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from power via the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022, has been facing a slew of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism since his removal as premier.

Imran Khan has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was sentenced in multiple cases ahead of the February 8 elections.