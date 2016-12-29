Islamabad: Ambassador of the Embassy of the Netherlands to Pakistan Jeannette Seppen on Wednesday lauded the services of Bait ul Mal (PBM) for ensuring international level medical treatment to deserving patients of thalaessemia free of cost.

The ambassador along with PBM Managing Director Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh here visited different sections of the thalaessemia centre and inquired after health of the patients. Barrister Abid Waheed apprised the guests with the services of PBM to safeguard socio economic rights of most vulnerable groups of the society.

The delegate of Netherlands and staff members were informed that so far more than 200 deserving patients of thalaessemia across the country have been facilitated treated in the centre. While acknowledging the endeavours of Managing Director PBM the ambassador of Netherlands pledged to extend full cooperation to PBM in poverty reduction and social sector development in the country.

0



0







Dutch envoy visits Thalaessemia centre was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175281-Dutch-envoy-visits-Thalaessemia-centre/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dutch envoy visits Thalaessemia centre" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175281-Dutch-envoy-visits-Thalaessemia-centre.