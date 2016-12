MUZAFFARABAD: An earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on Richter scale with a focal depth of 20 km jolted district Neelum in AJK. Epicentre of earthquake was Athmuqam. However, no report of damage or casualty was reported till the filing of this report.

