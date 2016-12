LAHORE: Baba Cargo Football Club clinched Sufi Abdul Kareem Memorial Lahore District Football Championship title after they defeated LUMS Football Club here at Raiders Football Club.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw after regulation time but in penalty kicks, Baba Cargo FC converted six penalties against five by LUMS FC.

0



0







Baba Cargo FC win football tourney was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174470-Baba-Cargo-FC-win-football-tourney/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Baba Cargo FC win football tourney" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174470-Baba-Cargo-FC-win-football-tourney.