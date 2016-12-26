A palatial house

Print Story
A palatial houseDecember 26, 2016
According to some media reports, the CDWP has approved 162 percent hike in the PM House expansion cost. This has brought the revised cost of project at Rs298.2 million.
The expansion cost must have hit the already sloppy economy of the country. The country is trapped in abject poverty and fast growing loans. The country doesn’t have any apparent development programme to have a speedy payment of loans. Rulers are always been interested in making their governance style all glitzy. The PM is requested to reconsider the expansion project. Will it be okay to go for the PM House expansion when the expansion will affect the impoverished segment of the country?
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi