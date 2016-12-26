Rawalpindi

Anglo Arabic Public Secondary School and College organised three-day Sports Gala 2016 with an objective of promoting the true sportsman spirit among the competitors.

The chief guest on the concluding ceremony was MNA and Pakistan Horticulture Authority Chairman Malik Ibrar. While Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Ahmad, MPA Raja Hanif Advocate, Pakistan Green Task Force Chairman Dr Jamal Nasir were the guests of honour. Old Boys School Association President Waheed Malik, Principal Saima Afzal, members of the executive committee and association, students and their parents in large numbers attended the ceremony.

Apart from cricket, football, volleyball, tug-of-war, badminton, shot-put contests; relay race, sack race and ‘chatti’ race were held. Teams from other schools also took active part in the contest. A football match between teams of ASF and Anglo Arabic Public Secondary School and College was organised which was won by the home team with a margin of two goals to nil.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Malik Ibrar appreciated the services of Anglo Arabic Public Secondary School and College in curricular and extracurricular activities. He said sports is imperative for good health and he was happy to find that the institution was paying special attention to the extracurricular activities for nurturing a healthy and smart future generation.

At the end, Old Boys School Association President Waheed Malik and Principal Saima Afzal distributed trophies, medals and certificates among the top position holders.

Earlier, the school administration organised a special event to celebrate birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and cut the cake.

President Waheed Malik and Principal Saima Afzal thanked the guests for sparing some moments from their time by visiting the school and encouraging the students.

At the end Old Boys School Association President Waheed Malik appreciated the performance of school staff in organising the event and announced that he was planning to establish a Martial Arts Academy at the school very soon.

