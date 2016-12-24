Saad welcomes Zardari, wants him to teach Bilawal etiquette

Believes PML-N will win next polls; Ayaz flays elements making CPEC controversial

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique has welcomed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who returned to Pakistan after 18 months of self-imposed exile on Friday afternoon, but said that he should teach his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, some etiquettes. Zardari had been living in Dubai since June 2015.

Referring to Bilawal as a ‘young leader’ and ‘little brother’ during a ceremony in Lahore, he said that those who grew up with ‘stolen money’ were talking of corruption these days, which was weird. He said that when Bilawal points a finger at others, the rest of his fingers point towards him. Saad said that some elements were trying to raise the ‘political temperature’ in the country, but Nawaz Sharif and his team would still succeed in the 2018 elections.

The PPP, led by Bilawal, had been putting pressure on the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N, which is facing a case regarding the Panama Papers in the Supreme Court.APP adds: Addressing a reception hosted by Khwaja Saad Rafique and Punjab Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique in honour of the newly-elected provincial ministers, mayors and deputy mayors here on Friday, Kh Saad said Pakistan Muslim League-N had always practised the politics of logic, progress and development.

“There is complete democracy in our party and the PML-N leaders listen to their workers with full attention,” he added. He said the PML-N had never indulged in politics of confrontation. He said political parties were going through an evolutionary process, adding that “the PML-N leadership never tells lies to the public”.

Saad said: “We never use indecent language in assemblies and our leader is a humble person.” He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should learn from its failures, adding that people had rejected the politics of indecent language. He said that all the parties should work for betterment of the country as people would give votes only on the basis of their performance.“With the grace of Allah Almighty, political stability would prevail in the country,” he said adding that all the institutions in the country were working within their constitutional limits.

Saad said newly-elected mayors, deputy mayors, district chairmen and vice chairmen were ambassadors of the PML-N and hoped that they would perform in the best way for betterment of the people.

Punjab Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique said that the PML-N was making sincere efforts to come up to the expectations of the people.With the grace of Allah Almighty the coming generations would enjoy the fruits of the hard work and the determination with which the government is working for bringing about development and prosperity in the country, he added.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said on the occasion that unfortunately some elements wanted to make the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project controversial. “It is the duty of politicians to play their role in assemblies. If they are not playing their true role, they are not fulfilling their responsibilities towards their country and their voters.”

Ayaz Sadiq said that we should let the system work smoothly, adding that the 2018 general elections would not be easy for any political party.Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood said that it was pride of the PML-N that the economy of the country was improving and the credit goes to the policies of the PML-N leadership. “In 2018, we would go to the people on the basis of our performance,” he added.

Lahore Mayor Col (retd) Mubashir Javed said on the occasion that the PML-N leadership was working to make the country prosperous as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.Provincial ministers Kh Imran Nazir, Zaeem Qadri and others also spoke on the occasion.

