SUKKUR: The Commissioner of Sukkur, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, here on Thursday ordered the deputy commissioners of Sukkur and Khairpur to review PC-1 of their respective development committees.

Meanwhile, the commissioner approved three development schemes for Sukkur and Khairpur, which, among other things, included purchasing of land for a cancer hospital in Khairpur. The commissioner at a meeting of the DDP, regretted over wrong prepared PC-1 of development works.

