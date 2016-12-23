SUKKUR: The newly-elected office-bearers of Sindh University Officers’ Welfare Association (SUOWA) took oath at a ceremony held at the Senate Hall of the Administration Block on Thursday.

The Election Chairman, Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, administered the oath.

The pro-vice chancellor of Sindh University (Nausheroferoz campus), Muhammad Nawaz Narejo, was the chief guest at the ceremony. The election was held on December 15.

Ghulam Nabi Kaka was elected president while Sajjad Shah general-secretary.

For the posts of vice-president, Iftikhar Ahmed Pathan, joint secretary Achar Khan Ahmedani and press secretary Nadir Ali Mugheri were declared winners while Maula Bux Rind got elected unopposed. Sajid Qayoom Memon, Farida Shaikh, Ghulam Hyder Lashari, Muhammad Ali Khuwaja, Sachal Sarmast Joyo, Ali Ursani, Munawar Ali Khuwaja, Ajwed Ahmed Bhatti, Abdul Hakeem Dahri and Khadim Larik were elected members of the executive council of the association.

