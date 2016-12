QUETTA: The Frontier Corps foiled a sabotage bid and seized ammunition and narcotics in the Pir Alizai area of Killa Abdullah district on Thursday. According to FC spokesman, acting on tip-off FC personnel carried out a search operation in the area and seized ammunition including 25kg IED, nine hand grenades, 10 detonators, 15 prima cards, machine guns and narcotics.

