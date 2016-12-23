LAHORE: The PTI candidates for mayor and deputy mayor in Faisalabad didn’t get obtain a single vote. It means that they did not cast their votes in their own favour during the polling held on Thursday albeit the PTI had 19 members in the House.

0



0







PTI candidates fail to get their own votes was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173922-PTI-candidates-fail-to-get-their-own-votes/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PTI candidates fail to get their own votes" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173922-PTI-candidates-fail-to-get-their-own-votes.