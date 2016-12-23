350 graduates conferred degrees at Sindh Agriculture varsity convocation

SUKKUR: The Sindh Agriculture University conferred academic degrees on 350 graduates at its 10th convocation in Tando Jam on Thursday. The graduating students included two PhDs.

Twenty-four medals were awarded to students who excelled in their respective disciplines.

The Minister for Education, Jam Mehtab Dahar, was the chief guest at the convocation while Minister for Works and Services Imdad Ali Pitafi was the guest of honour.

Speaking at the convocation, Dahar congratulated the successful students and observed that students should not completely depend on their teachers to teach them but also make their own efforts to learn.

Jam Mehtab Dahar said that agriculture played a pivotal role in turning the wheel of economic growth of the country, contributing over 20 percent to the GDP, and it was the primary supplier of raw material to the industry as well as to the country’s exports and employing 44 percent of the total labour force.

“Most of the economic activities are based on the agriculture sector since agriculture not only ensure food security to the nation but also provides cotton, sugarcane, rice, oil-seed, meat and milk to various agro-based, small-scale and large-scale industries.

“Besides, agriculture development has significant impact on rural development. If productivity increases in agriculture it reduces poverty and stimulates non-farm employment too. Hence, all of our economic activities are based on the agriculture sector,” he added.

He said, “I am aware that agriculture is facing a lot of problems which needs to be addressed immediately for promising better future. Climate change, increasing poverty and lack of access of common farmer to agricultural input, water logging and salinity, as well as shortage of canal water, are common problems of farming communities. There is a need to work more enthusiastically.” Jam Mehtab Dahar said that it was matter of happiness and satisfaction that the Sindh Agriculture University, being the only agriculture university in the province, was progressing satisfactorily.

He said, “I am convinced that all the stakeholders of the agriculture sector, including the faculty of this university, have a definite vision of the future and a commitment to share responsibilities to address the issues faced by a common farmer. I pray to Almighty Allah to give you courage and wisdom to do what the nation expects from you. Strive to raise the level of education of the university to the extent that scholars feel proud to study at this university as a leading agriculture institution of the country.”

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai said that in the last few years, the university had pursued its policies to enhance student enrolment, improve quality of degree programmes, pursue human resource development for the faculty members, focus upon problem-oriented R&D programmes and to establish effective linkages with the stakeholders. He said that the student enrolment had already improved whereby the SAU had a current enrolment of 6,613 students. “The annual intake of students in undergraduate programmes is about 1,500 students and about 500 in postgraduate degree programmes. It is also a matter of honour for me to say that PhD admissions have increased from 45 in 2014 to 97 in 2015,” said Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai.

