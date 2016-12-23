Civil, martial law govts ruined country: CM

Opens central data centre of Rural Land Computerisation System

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the Punjab government has crossed an important milestone by launching modern system of Land Record Information System and that the matters of ownership deed and mutation of land have become free of corruption and family disputes regarding land have been eliminated.

The chief minister inaugurated state-of-the-art central data centre of Rural Land Computerisation System and Punjab Land Record Authority at Arfa Karim Software Technology Park on Thursday. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said under this latest system of land record, the centres were fully active in 143 tehsils of the province. He said that people had got rid of Patwari culture under this new system. He said that cruelty was being committed for the last 70 years and both civil and martial law governments ruined the country. He said revolutions did not occur through begging bowl and the destiny of the nation not change through loans. He said that policy of plea bargaining after corruption was a part of national accountability policy of dictator Musharraf but now, instead of plea bargain, accountability would be held and each and every penny would be deposited back to national exchequer.

He said that this modern system of land record had not been purged of all flaws, and mistakes had emerged in recruitment process for running this system. He said that strict notice had been taken and those responsible were put behind bars. He said that a committee had been constituted for inquiry into the matter. He said that Tehsildars were again posted in place of assistant director, Land Record while Rs 0.6 million each were taken from newly recruited persons as bribe.He said that he had promised to the nation for eliminating Patwari culture but these people were including Patwaris again in this new system through backdoor.

He said that Land Record Management Information System would be purged of faults at every cost. He said that instead of hiding, mistakes should be removed.

He directed Punjab Land Record Authority should start the work of electronic maps and computerisation of urban property at the earliest.

He congratulated Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Revenue Minister Ata Manika, the chief secretary, Planning and Development chairman and the entire team of Punjab government on completion of the Land Record Computerisation Project. He thanked World Bank on extending cooperation with regard to this project.

Earlier, the chief minister launched Punjab Land Record Authority by signing its ordinance. Board of Revenue Senior Member Jawad Rafique Malik presented a souvenir to Shahbaz Sharif whereas the

CM gave souvenirs to provincial ministers and authorities of Punjab government on successful completion of this project.

