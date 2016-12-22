Print Story
Farhan duo to clash in squash finalDecember 22, 2016Print : Sports
KARACHI: Favourite Farhan Zaman will face his namesake Farhan Mehboob in the summit clash of men’s event in 10th DG Rangers (Sindh) National Squash Championship at Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Complex here on Thursday.
Top seed Farhan Zaman took 32 minutes to overpower fourth seed Asim Khan by 11-8, 11-2, 12-10 score and confirm his presence in the final.
Seasoned left-handed Farhan Mehboob stunned second seed Tayyab Aslam 12-10, 11-13, 11-7, 11-8 in 51 minutes.