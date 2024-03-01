Abiha claims top honours in PGF Ladies Amateur Golf

A representational image of a person while playing golf. — Pexels

KARACHI: On the opening two days of the 7th PGF Ladies Amateur Championship, Abiha Syed trailed her sister Daniah here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club.

She was saving her best for last. In the final round of the three-day championship on Thursday, Abiha carded the event’s best round -- an impressive 72 -- to win the gross title by two strokes.

It was a brilliant performance from the young Abiha, who trains on a daily basis at the DACGC with her sister. She followed scores of 84 and 74 with a par round on Thursday to finish with a 56-hole aggregate of 230 (+14).

Overnight leader Daniah carded 74 in the final round to take runner-up position with an aggregate of 232 (+16). The experienced Aania Farooq carded 77 on Thursday to finish third at 238. She was followed by Bushra Fatima (240), Parkha Ijaz (242) and Amna Amjad (248).

In category B, Tabassum Sharif was the winner with a 36-hole aggregate of 180 (+36), Rukaiya Habib (189) was the runner-up. In category C, Sobia Waseem (202) was the winner followed by Mina Zainab (207). In senior ladies category, Nida Huq was the winner while Rahat Moin finished second. In girls Under-14 event, Alina Fawaz was the winner followed by Almeerah Sheikh and Rubab Tabish.