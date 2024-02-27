Ahmad Baig bags Rumanza Open Golf title

MULTAN: Ahmad Baig won the 2nd Rumanza Open 2024 while the runners up position went to Luke Joy from England here on Monday.

Ahmad Baig. — Facebook/ahmad.baig.961

The 2nd Rumanza Open was held from February 19 to 25 at Rumanza Golf and Country Club. More than 300 professional and amateur golfers including international golfers like Luke Joy, Hamza Amin, Florian Pregnant and Bernard Neumeyer participated in this prestigious tournament played on the lush green field.

The well-organised tournament, considered as one of the biggest golf event of Pakistan, concluded with the prize distribution ceremony where Project Director DHA Multan Ahmad Rizwan Ghumman was the chief guest. Expressing their views, international golfers said that Pakistan is a safe country and the food is very delicious here.