Ahmad Baig bags Rumanza Open Golf title

MULTAN: Ahmad Baig won the 2nd Rumanza Open 2024 while the runners up position went to Luke Joy from England here on Monday.
The 2nd Rumanza Open was held from February 19 to 25 at Rumanza Golf and Country Club. More than 300 professional and amateur golfers including international golfers like Luke Joy, Hamza Amin, Florian Pregnant and Bernard Neumeyer participated in this prestigious tournament played on the lush green field.
The well-organised tournament, considered as one of the biggest golf event of Pakistan, concluded with the prize distribution ceremony where Project Director DHA Multan Ahmad Rizwan Ghumman was the chief guest. Expressing their views, international golfers said that Pakistan is a safe country and the food is very delicious here.
KARACHI: Aania Farooq and Abiha Syed won top honours in the 6th SGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship which concluded...
KARACHI: Haider Bilal won the net trophy while Omar Khalid Hussain claimed the gross title in the SGA President Cup...
RANCHI, India: Ben Stokes was proud of his team’s commitment despite suffering his first series defeat since taking...
LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen believes that Qalandars played decent cricket but...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board inquiry committee has recommended action against the athletics team’s manager...
KARACHI: Aiming for a spot in this year’s World Championship in Mexico, top seed Rashid Mailk will be going all out...