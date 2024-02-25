Title-winning Nael makes Pakistan proud

ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Nael Qureshi made the country proud by winning the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-II amid a galaxy of emerging players gathered here from all over the world.

Ahmed Nael Qureshi while taking a shot in this image released on February 22, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

In Saturday’s final at the PTF/SDA Complex courts, Ahmad Nael tamed high-flying Chinese player and the winner of the first leg Shijie Chen 6-1, 6-3, emphatically to take the title.

The Chinese player was no way near to the quality of tennis displayed by the Pakistani youngster who was seen at his best at the outset of the final, making his opponent struggle for points. His repeated aggression had no answer from the struggling Chinese. Nael’s powerful forehand was a treat to watch as it won many points from the Pakistani.

After breaking his opponent’s serve twice in the first serve, Nael continued his surge and made early inroads in the second set which he also dominated. Though Shijie tried to make a recovery, it was asking too much from the Chinese player who ultimately lost in straight sets.

Nael kept his composure throughout the match and outsmarted and overpowered Shijie to bring home the title.

Kira Kalinouskaya (Belarus) won ladies’ singles title with ease beating Paramee Tadkaew (Thailand) also in straight sets 6-4, 6-2

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan Ex-President-PTF, Aisam ul Haq Qureshi-President-PTF congratulated Nael on his memorable victory.

Salim Saifullah was the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony. He paid rich tributes to the young and talented Zainab Ali Naqvi- a young tennis player who had come to Islamabad from Karachi to participate in the ITF Juniors Tournaments and passed away on 12th February 2024 in Islamabad. The Ex-President-PTF said that the tennis fraternity is indeed in great shock and Zainab will always be remembered.

He thanked Aisam for dedicating Court No-1 of the Complex to the memory of the late Zainab Ali Naqvi. Saifullah also reiterated that now that being the Vice President of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF), he would bring more international tournaments to Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi shortly.