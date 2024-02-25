Scheffler, Clark join Houston Open field

HOUSTON: The field for the Texas Children’s Houston Open became much stronger on Friday.
Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark, major champions ranked Nos. 1 and 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking, were announced as part of this year’s field.
The tournament, teeing off March 28 at Memorial Park Golf Course, is back from a one-year absence on the tour schedule.
LONDON: England’s Jack Leach will undergo surgery after a knee injury ruled him out of the ongoing Test series in...
LEVERKUSEN, Germany: Bayer Leverkusen battled past Mainz 05 2-1 on Friday to go 11 points clear at the top of the...
AUCKLAND: David Warner has withdrawn from the third and final match of Australia’s Twenty20 series against New...
KARACHI: Omar Khalid Hussain carded an impressive round of two-under par 70 to take a five-shot lead in the 13th SGA...
ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Nael Qureshi made the country proud by winning the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World...
DOHA: Qatar’s Asian Cup-winning coach Marquez Lopez has been handed a contract until 2026 and will take charge of...