Scheffler, Clark join Houston Open field

By REUTERS
February 25, 2024

HOUSTON: The field for the Texas Children’s Houston Open became much stronger on Friday.

Wyndham Clark of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making the course record low score of 60 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. — AFP/File
Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark, major champions ranked Nos. 1 and 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking, were announced as part of this year’s field.

The tournament, teeing off March 28 at Memorial Park Golf Course, is back from a one-year absence on the tour schedule.