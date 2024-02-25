We kept things simple: Arif Yaqoob

LAHORE: It was Peshawar Zalmi’s leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob’s day on Friday, as he claimed three wickets on his PSL debut at a crucial stage which helped his franchise beat Multan Sultans by five runs in a nail-biter of the HBL PSL 9 on Friday night.

Peshawar Zalmi’s leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob. — Peshawar Zalmi

He said that he bowled on the right area which helped. “I had been given confidence by everyone and I tried to bowl on the right area and thanks God it paid dividends,” Arif told the post-match news conference. “We kept it simple. We did not play bad cricket in our previous two games as well. Yes, a few mistakes were made there and today we played a bit good cricket and won,” said Arif when asked had they come with any special plan for this game.