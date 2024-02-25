We kept things simple: Arif Yaqoob

LAHORE: It was Peshawar Zalmi’s leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob’s day on Friday, as he claimed three wickets on his PSL debut at a crucial stage which helped his franchise beat Multan Sultans by five runs in a nail-biter of the HBL PSL 9 on Friday night.
He said that he bowled on the right area which helped. “I had been given confidence by everyone and I tried to bowl on the right area and thanks God it paid dividends,” Arif told the post-match news conference. “We kept it simple. We did not play bad cricket in our previous two games as well. Yes, a few mistakes were made there and today we played a bit good cricket and won,” said Arif when asked had they come with any special plan for this game.
LONDON: England’s Jack Leach will undergo surgery after a knee injury ruled him out of the ongoing Test series in...
LEVERKUSEN, Germany: Bayer Leverkusen battled past Mainz 05 2-1 on Friday to go 11 points clear at the top of the...
AUCKLAND: David Warner has withdrawn from the third and final match of Australia’s Twenty20 series against New...
KARACHI: Omar Khalid Hussain carded an impressive round of two-under par 70 to take a five-shot lead in the 13th SGA...
ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Nael Qureshi made the country proud by winning the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World...
HOUSTON: The field for the Texas Children’s Houston Open became much stronger on Friday. Wyndham Clark of the...