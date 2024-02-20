18th Sindh Games in Karachi from Feb 23

KARACHI: The 18th Sindh Games will be organised in Karachi from February 23-26 at National sports training and coaching centre. The provincial sports department is organising the games in collaboration with Sindh Olympic Association (SOA), a spokesman of the organsing committee informed The News on Monday.

The Sindh Olympic Association Logo can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Sindh Olympic Association

Asghar Baloch, the associate secretary of SOA and president of Sindh Boxing Association SOA, will be the organising secretary of the Games. Kashif Ahmed Siddiqui will be the media coordinator.

It has to be mentioned that the 18th Sindh Games were delayed for five years. The last time the Games were held in 2018.But the provincial caretaker sports minister, youth affairs and culture Dr Junaid Ali Shah was taking keen interest in organising the Sindh Games.

Despite a number of hurdles he has finalised the schedule of Games after two months’ hectic efforts, sources said. His father late Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, who was a famous sports organiser, organised five Sindh Games in the province when he was the provincial sports minister.

Sources said that more than 5000 athletes are expected to participate in the Sindh Games from Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and Benazirabad. The spokesman said the arrangements for the games are in full swing.