Foreign players continue to arrive

LAHORE: Foreign players continued to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday to join their respective teams in Lahore and Multan which are hosting the first phase of the PSL 9. West Indies seasoned all-rounder Kieron Pollard and South African all-rounder Leus Du Plooy arrived and joined Karachi Kings in Multan. South Africa’s hard-hitting batsman Reeza Hendericks joined Multan Sultans late Saturday night at Multan.

Cricketers Rovman Powell, Dan Mousley, and Waqar Salamkheil are posing for a picture. — Facebook/Peshawar Zalmi

So far David Willey, Dawid Malan and Usman Khan (UAE) have joined Sultans. On Sunday English pacer Olly Stone also arrived at Multan to join Sultans. Chris Jordan and Johnson Charles will be joining in the next few days, the franchise said.

Quetta Gladiators’ Jason Roy and 36-year old London-born first-class cricketer Laurie Evans landed here late Saturday night. Roy was also later part of the Gladiators squad in their opener against Peshawar Zalmi held here on Sunday in daylight.