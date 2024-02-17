Hamza wins gold at Al-Fajr Open Taekwondo

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Hamza Saeed on Friday won gold medal in the 33rd Al-Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship being held in Iran. He defeated Iran’s Mohammad Ibrahim Hosseini 9-1, 14-3 to capture the plus 87kg title.

Pakistan’s Hamza Saeed. — PTV World

Earlier, Hamza defeated Iran’s Amir Mohammad in the semi-final and downed Iran’s Parham Khowari in the quarter-finals. In the minus 54kg final, Pakistan’s Shahzeb Khan went down to an Iranian fighter. Shahzeb was disqualified by the referee in the second round and so he had to be content with the silver medal.