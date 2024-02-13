Hamza thrashes Thai player to enter 2nd round

ISLAMABAD: Talented Hamza Roman blanked Thai player Par Chandragholica and wrapped out the win without losing a single point in Leg-1 opening round of the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship here at SDA Tennis Complex.

While displaying his dominating performance, Pakistan No 1 Under-16 player thrashed Chandragholica 6-0, 6-0. Hamza will now take on local lad Ahtesham Humayun in the second round today (Tuesday). Ahtesham also played exciting tennis to beat Korean Ye Chan Choi 4-6, 7-6(5). Two other Pakistan players were also seen playing flawless tennis to make it to the next round.

Local Ahmed Nael Qureshi got the better of Daniil Varaksa (RUS) 6-1, 6-1 while Hamid Israr recovered well to beat Narathip Rueangsri of Thailand 6-2, 4-6, 6-0. After losing the second set, he came back strongly to win the third and book a place in the next round.

The ladies’ event will also get underway from today with eight foreigners and four locals will get a chance to play for the honour and points. Four top girls will be enjoying bye in the first round.

Players from Kazakhstan, Turkey, USA, Hong Kong, China, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Romania, Switzerland, Sri Lanka and Thailand are participating in the championships. A total of 27 Pakistani boys/girls are also competing in back-to-back events.

Results: Boys’ singles: Papangkorn Bunyarit (THA) bt Kashan Tariq (PAK) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4; Ahtesham Humayun (PAK) bt Ye Chan Choi (KOR) 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4; Zhe Jiang (CHN) bt Bilal Asim (PAK) 6-2, 6-2; Ivan Makarov (Belarus) bt Hamza Aasim 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Shijie Chen (CHN) bt Ege Avci (TUR) 7-5, 6-1; Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) bt Daniil Varaksa (RUS) 6-1, 6-1; Hamza Roman (PAK) bt Par Chandragholica (THA) 6-0, 6-0.