PCB top brass reviews PSL arrangements

LAHORE: Following the general election, the HBL PSL 9 is set to take centrestage and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held a meeting here on Saturday to discuss various matters also including the security.

View of PCB headquarters in Lahore. — PCB

The newly-elected PCB chairman and caretaker Punjab chief minister Mohsin Naqvi was given briefing on the expenditure of the PSL 9 which will explode into action here at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 17 with the game between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. According to sources, the meeting was also attended by the PCB COO Salman Naseer, the PCB Director International Cricket Usman Wahla, IG Punjab and representatives of the security agencies. Sources said that the PCB chairman was also briefed about the opening ceremony of the event and the event’s trophy unveiling ceremony. Sources said that chairman PCB advised the relevant authorities to ensure water-tight security arrangements for the country’s marquee event and also advised the concerned marketing wing to make top publicity of the very important event.

Sources added that Mohsin Naqvi wants to ensure top conduction of the six-team event which will conclude with the final at the National Stadium Karachi on March 18. Naqvi, who is busy in the political affairs especially in the post-elections scenario but he is also seriously focussing on the PSL which is a very crucial brand of the country. In the event Karachi will host 11 matches including the final with Lahore and Rawalpindi to host nine matches each with Multan to host five matches.