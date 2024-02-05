PSL tickets sale begins tomorrow

LAHORE: The tickets sale for the HBL PSL 9 will begin on Tuesday (tomorrow). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday that fans will be able to pre-book their tickets online on pcb.tcs.com.pk from 5pm onwards.
The Board said that physical tickets have been made mandatory for all HBL PSL 9 matches. “E-tickets (self-printed or digital copies) will not be accepted for entry across the four venues throughout the tournament. Physical tickets will go on sale at designated TCS express centres from 12 February 2024 onwards.
Tickets booked online can also be collected from TCS designated pick-up centres or can be home-delivered by TCS,” it said. The opening ceremony and the first match is scheduled on February 17 here at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The tickets have been set at Rs6,000 (VIP), Rs3,000 (Premium), Rs2,000 (First class) and Rs1,000 (General).
The tickets for the final, to be played on March 18 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, have been set at Rs8,000 (VIP), Rs4,000 (Premium), Rs2,500 (First class) and Rs1,000 (General). The tickets for the qualifier will be sold for Rs5,000 (VIP), Rs2,500 (Premium), Rs1500 (First class) and Rs750 (General) while tickets for the two eliminators have been priced at Rs5,000 (VIP), Rs3,000 (Premium), Rs1500 (First class) and Rs750 (General). Over the course of HBL PSL 9, Karachi will host 11 matches including the final leg of the tournament.
