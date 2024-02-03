Restoration of sports activities at Customs Sports Complex ordered

Representational image of a hockey stick and ball shows. — APP/File

KARACHI: Member Pakistan Customs has taken a serious notice of the dilapidated condition of the Customs Sports Complex (CSC) and the closure of activities including cricket.

Informed sources said that a high-level meeting of Pakistan Customs high officials and some former first class and Test cricketers was held on the directives of Member Customs to review the situation at the Customs Sports Complex and the closure of teams and sports activities.

It has to be mentioned that the Member Pakistan Customs issued directives to the Collector of Customs Enforcement Karachi to take measures for the revival of sports activities, especially cricket academy and team.

Sources said the participants of the meeting discussed the situation in the sports complex and presented their report to the high officials.

The sources said that Pakistan Customs high officials wanted sports activities to be revived at the Customs Sports Complex, and its cricket and hockey teams to be restored.

The Customs Cricket Academy which was run under the supervision of ICC and PCB trained coaches is closed, while the newly laid astro-urban turf hasn’t been used for hockey activities, and the sports complex has been used for ceremonies and parties instead.

A burglary in its sports room was reported. All sports equipment was stolen. The lock of the CCA main office was broken, and someone allegedly stole cash, LEDs, cricket kits, cricket bats, and other sports equipment. But at that time no action was taken, and instead, all these irregularities and wrongdoings were hidden and covered up.

The participants of the meeting were informed that it was a cognizable offense, and the affected sports department officials requested to lodge an FIR of the incident. The authorities concerned at that time threatened those who wanted justice.

Pakistan Customs has a golden history in various disciplines of domestic sports.