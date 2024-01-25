STA issues Annual Rankings

KARACHI: Zubair Raja, Ahsan Ahmed, Nibras Malik, Ismail Aftab, Fida Hussain and Fahim Ramzan earned top spots in their respective age categories in the Annual Rankings issued by Sindh Tennis Association.
In the category of men’s singles, the top position was secured by Zubair Raja of Karachi Club (140 points) and Vinod Das of DA Club got 2nd position (120 points) while Ibrahim Iltifat of Modern Club took third position (115 points).
In the category of under-15 singles, Nibras Malik from Malir secured the top position (130 points), Mahd Shehzad of Avari Towers and Civil Aviation Club got second position (60 points), and Ruhab Faisal of South End Club and Hazik Areejo of Base Line Tennis Academy jointly took third position (40 points each).
In the category of wheelchair tennis, Fida Hussain of Navy secured the top position (60 points), Ayub Khan got the second position (40 points), and M Irfan and Imran Siddiqui both took the third position (30 points).
