Akhlaq’s ton pushes WAPDA to win against PTV

KARACHI: WAPDA raced to a three-wicket win against Pakistan Television (PTV) on day two of their round seven match of President’s Trophy Grade-I at National Bank Stadium here on Monday.

WAPDA Players react after taking the wicket against PTV on January 22, 2024. — PCB Website

WAPDA’s Muhammad Akhlaq scored a match-winning ton in the chase. WAPDA chased a target of 225 runs in 41 overs. Earlier in the day, PTV continued from their overnight score of 51-2 and lost Mohammad Suleman (20, 26b, 3x4s) early on. Muhammad Shahzad (53, 84b, 11x4s) struck a fine half-century before being dismissed by Asif Afridi.

Taimur Khan (38, 64b, 6x4s) and Uzair Mumtaz (30, 79b, 2x4s, 1x6) were removed by Khalid Usman. Skipper Hasan Mohsin (15) fell prey to Asif. PTV were all out for 202. Asif took his match tally to nine wickets after bagging four in the second innings. Khalid chipped in with three wickets.

WAPDA suffered an early blow as Hassan Abid Kiyani (15) departed with the scorecard reading 23-1. Muhammad Akhlaq stitched a game-defining 107-run second-wicket partnership with Ahmed Shehzad (64, 62b, 10x4s). Akhlaq struck his second first-class ton as he produced a tremendous 100 off 97, including 15 boundaries and two maximums.

WAPDA’s innings stumbled when skipper Umar Akmal (7) and Ayaz Tasawar (25) fell to Mohammad Junaid and Faisal Akram, respectively. Mohammad Arif and Khalid Usman were dismissed for ducks.

Mohammad Saad and Asif Afridi were on the crease as WAPDA cruised home with three wickets in the bag. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) found themselves in the driving seat as they finished the day with a 143-run lead against Ghani Glass at UBL Sports Complex. SBP’s Kashif Bhatti bagged a five-wicket haul.

Ghani Glass continued from their overnight score of 62-0 and lost their opening batter Shahbaz Javed (32) early in the day. Muhammad Azeem Ghumman (47) was trapped leg-before wicket by Kashif Bhatti.