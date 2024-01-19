Abrar, Khurram begin rehabilitation at NCA

LAHORE: Abrar Ahmed and Khurram Shehzad have initiated their rehabilitation process under the supervision of Dr. Sohail Saleem at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

This combo released by PCB on January 18, 2024, shows Abrar Ahmed and Khurram Shehzad. — PCB

Abrar Ahmed, a 25-year-old leg spinner, returned from Australia earlier this month. He left the field during a first-class game against Prime Minister XI in Canberra due to pain in his right leg.

Khurram Shehzad, a 24-year-old right-arm fast bowler, sustained a stress fracture after playing the first Test against Australia in Perth. Upon their arrival, Abrar Ahmed and Khurram Shehzad underwent mandatory testing to assess the nature of their injuries.