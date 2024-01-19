Abrar, Khurram begin rehabilitation at NCA

LAHORE: Abrar Ahmed and Khurram Shehzad have initiated their rehabilitation process under the supervision of Dr. Sohail Saleem at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.
Abrar Ahmed, a 25-year-old leg spinner, returned from Australia earlier this month. He left the field during a first-class game against Prime Minister XI in Canberra due to pain in his right leg.
Khurram Shehzad, a 24-year-old right-arm fast bowler, sustained a stress fracture after playing the first Test against Australia in Perth. Upon their arrival, Abrar Ahmed and Khurram Shehzad underwent mandatory testing to assess the nature of their injuries.
