Sahil to become youngest cueist at National Snooker today

LAHORE: An 11-year-old Karachi lad Mohammad Sahil is set to create history as he becomes the youngest cueist ever to make his debut in the NBP 48th National Snooker Championship which begins at the NBP Sports Complex Karachi on Monday (today).

This representational image shows a person taking a shot on a snooker table.—Pexels

With the event set to start on Monday (today), Sahil will face Rizwan Hashmi of Sindh on Tuesday (tomorrow). As many as 37 top cueists from across the country are set to feature in the event which willlast until January 23. Former world champion Mohammad Asif has been given a wildcard entry.

Sultan Mohammad of Sindh will defend his title. Asif, Mohammad Sajjad and Shahid Aftab are the others participating who also have to their credit national titles.

The players have been bracketed in eight different groups with five groups of five cueists each while three groups carry four cueists each. Sultan Mohammad of Sindh, Mohammad Ijaz (Punjab), Fawad Khan (KP) and Sohail Shehzad (Sndh) constitute Group A.

Group B carries the last edition’s runner-up Shan Namat (Islamabad), Shah Khan (KP), Asjad Iqbal (NBP), Rizwan Hashim (Sindh).

Group C contains Awais Ullah Munir (Punjab), Mohammad Asif (NBP), Abdul Sattar (Sindh) and Farhan Noor (Punjab).

The Group D features Shahid Aftab ({Punjab), Sharjeel Mehmood (KP), Mohammad Faizan (Sindh), Haris Tahir (Punjab).

Group E comprises Adil Khan (Balochistan), Zaib Khan (Balochistan), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Ahsan Ramzan (Punjab), Fazal Umar (Sindh).

Group F has Mohammad Naseem Akhtar (Punjab), Mohammad Sajjad (NBP), Zafar Iqbal (Islamabad), Basit Ali (Balochistan) and Ali Raza (Sindh).

The Group G contains Aakash Rafiq (KP), Abdul Javed (Islamabad), Zulfiqar A Qadir (Sindh), Saif Ali Khan (Balochistan), Abdul Rehman (Punjab).

Group H has Sarbuland Khan (KP), Ali Hamas (Sindh), Jehanzeb (Balochistan), Rambail Gul (KP) and Babar Masih (Punjab).

Top two from each pool will progress to the pre-quarter-finals. The pre-quarer-finals will be the best of nine frames, semi-finals will be best of 11 frames and final will be of 13 frames contest.

On Monday (today) the last edition’s runner-up Shan Namat will face Rizwan Hashmi, Shah Khan will be pitted against Asjad Iqbal, Awais Ulah Munir will lock horns with Farhan Noor while Mohammd Asif will throw challenge against Abdul Sattar. Shahid Aftab will take on Haris Tahir, Sharjeel Mehmood will face Mohammad Faizan, Adil Khan will be pitted against Fazal Umar while Zaib Khan will meet Ahsan Ramzan. Mohamamd Naeem Akhtar will face Ali Raza and Mohamamd Sajjad will lock horns with Basit Ali.

A purse of Rs525,000 has been kept as prize money. The winner will be handed over a cheque of Rs200,000, with the runner-up to go away with Rs100,000.