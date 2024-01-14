Tree-hugging Djokovic says wrist is ‘pain-free’

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic said on Saturday he had overcome a worrisome wrist injury ahead of the Australian Open while revealing one of the secrets to his success in Melbourne was hugging trees.
“My wrist is good. I had time from the last match against De Minaur in the United Cup to my first match here to recover,” he said.
“I´ve been training well. Practice sessions pain-free so far. It´s good. It´s all looking good. Let´s see how it goes.”
He added: “It´s not as bad as some other injuries I had here... I can´t predict whether it´s going to come back. Once I start playing more matches, stress levels go higher. I don´t know. We have to find out.”
DOHA: Two-goal Akram Afif said Qatar had “forgotten about the World Cup” after the defending champions got their...
DOHA: Graham Arnold warned his Australia team that they must be better despite launching their Asian Cup title charge...
DOHA: Hong Kong play their first Asian Cup match in 55 years on Sunday with their coach admitting that the “gap is...
HOBART: Fast-rising American Emma Navarro upset two-time champion Elise Mertens to secure her first WTA title on...
ABIDJAN: The first Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast in four decades gets underway on Saturday as the...
MUNICH: Jamal Musiala scored twice and Harry Kane added a late goal as Bayern Munich won 3-0 at home over Hoffenheim...