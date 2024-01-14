Tree-hugging Djokovic says wrist is ‘pain-free’

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic said on Saturday he had overcome a worrisome wrist injury ahead of the Australian Open while revealing one of the secrets to his success in Melbourne was hugging trees.

“My wrist is good. I had time from the last match against De Minaur in the United Cup to my first match here to recover,” he said.

Novak Djokovic is preparing to defend his Australian Open title. — AFP

“I´ve been training well. Practice sessions pain-free so far. It´s good. It´s all looking good. Let´s see how it goes.”

He added: “It´s not as bad as some other injuries I had here... I can´t predict whether it´s going to come back. Once I start playing more matches, stress levels go higher. I don´t know. We have to find out.”