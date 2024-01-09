Rizwan appointed Pakistan T20I vice-captain

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Mohammad Rizwan as the vice-captain of the Pakistan Men’s T20I team. Mohammad Rizwan, 31, has a strong T20I record, having participated in 85 matches and scored 2,797 runs, including one century and 25 half-centuries. Known for his impressive wicketkeeping skills, Rizwan has also contributed with 41 catches and 11 stumpings behind the stumps.
Expressing his gratitude for the appointment, Mohammad Rizwan stated, “It is an honour to be named as the vice-captain of Pakistan Men’s T20I side. I am thankful to the PCB for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am looking forward to working closely with the captain, coaching staff, and my teammates to contribute to the team’s success.” Pakistan’s cricket team has reached Auckland from Sydney. The first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to take place in Auckland on January 12.
