Jamal jumps in Test rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan’s emerging all-rounder Aamer Jamal has made significant stride in the latest ICC Test rankings.

Aamir Jamal smashes his maiden Test half-century against Australia on January 03, 2024. —PCB

In the Australia-Pakistan series, all-rounder Aamer Jamal continued to make a strong impression, moving up 17 spots in the bowling rankings to secure the 57th position.

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket stalwart, has entered the new year on a positive note, securing the ninth position in the ICC Player Rankings after a commendable performance against South Africa. Kohli’s innings contributed to his ascent, making him the top-ranked batter for India.