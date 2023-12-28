Hockey crisis — serious implications of not seeking validation

ISLAMABAD: Some immature decisions by leading stakeholders in recent times have dragged Pakistan hockey into serious a crisis. There are fears there that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) may step in to stamp its authority, helping the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to restart working under its given constitution.



Pakistan's hockey team player (in white shirt) plays a shot against Indonesia in Asia Hockey Cup 22 in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 24, 2022. — Pakistan Hockey Federation

The News correspondent has gathered all relevant information from inside and outside the country that ushers no good for the national game that erupts into crisis with the newly nominated President of the Federation’s decision to suspend all the elected office-bearers and not to seek any election from the PHF Congress. The normal procedure as has been that after the nomination from the Patron, the nominated president presents himself for election and leaves it to the Congress members to decide his fate.

No one, it seems, has advised the newly nominated President PHF that taking along Congress members who have voted in previous meetings is a must for any legal working. Seeking election from the PHF Congress is a must for any lawful decision-making thereafter.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), FIH, and even the existing PHF Constitution negate direct government interference in federation affairs. Every national and international watchdog however gives space to accommodate a fresh nomination but there are ways and means to make him part of the system. Pakistan sports has already suffered a lot in the past as there was no more dangerous misadventure than the one launched by the government authorities in 2012 to have a national Olympic Committee of its own. It took the government two years to realize that they were misguided by the people having Western interests. The then (2014) secretary of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) was forced to travel to Lausanne to give an undertaking that the Pakistan government would respect the IOC Charter in a letter and spirit and that there would be no more breaking the international norms when it comes to sports management.

Yet again the same mistakes are being repeated in hockey where the next few weeks are most important to determine Pakistan hockey’s international status/future.

In almost twenty days’ time, Pakistan is to compete in the Olympic Qualifying round in Oman. The country has already missed the last two Olympics due to non-qualification. This time around, Pakistan has got a good opportunity to make it to the Paris Olympics (2024) provided a competitive team handled by able coaches raised for the occasion. The fresh controversies that engulfed the game of hockey have already dampened the players’ spirits. With fears of an international ban looming over, one wonders how the country’s hockey team would be able to confront the challenges on both fronts. On one hand, Pakistan hockey faces FIH reaction while on the other there is not much time left for the start of the Olympic qualifying round. The FIH offices are to reopen on January 6 following the Christmas and new year’s holidays. If the power-grabbing issues remained unsettled by that time, fears are there the FIH may step in to exert its authority. In that case, it will be yet another blow to Pakistan sports.