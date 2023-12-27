No progress made towards holding Sindh Games

KARACHI: The 18th Sindh Games which are due for last three years, remain delayed despite the efforts of caretaker provincial sports minister Dr Junaid Ali Shah.

He has been trying to organise the Sindh Games in January, but due to various reasons, the chances of the games remain low, ‘The News’ learnt on Tuesday.

Informed sources said that some bureaucratic hurdles, including arrangement of funds, are the reasons in the delay. Sources connected to the developments said that keeping in mind the importance of February 2024, when the national and provincial elections would be held, the provincial sports department wanted to organise the Sindh Games in January but paucity of funds is the main hurdle in organising the games.

A number of sports facilities have been established in various districts of the province, so there is no issue of infrastructure. Sindh government has completed a number of sports development projects across the province, which could be utilised for Sindh Games, National Games, and other sports competitions.

Sources said that elections would be held in February, so the attention of the caretaker government would be on the electoral process and any other activities would be secondary.

The provincial government led by Syed Murad Ali Shah developed a number of sports stadiums. There are 10 astro turfs in the province, four tartan tracks, and five synthetic football turfs. Besides, indoor sports complexes and gymnasiums have also been developed in various districts of the province.

A group of athletes said that hockey turfs are available in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Athletics tartan tracks have been laid at NED University in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas. But the provincial sports department has failed to organise a single meeting to start the preparation of the games, sources said.

Each passing day is making it difficult to organise the Sindh Games in January as national election schedule is coming nearer, and all attention of the government machinery will be upon the electoral process instead of any other major activity.

The sports fraternity in Sindh province is keenly waiting for the 18th Sindh Games to show their talent, skills and abilities in the highest level games at the provincial level from where they can go to the national level. It is pertinent to mention here that next National Games are to be held in Karachi. Athletes of different disciplines said that only will and commitment is required to organise the 18th Sindh Games.