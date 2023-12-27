Indian tennis body shares players, officials’ names for Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: Just a couple of days after failing to get reprieve from the Independent Sports Tribunal, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) shared its touring squad names for the important Group I Davis Cup tie against Pakistan to be played at the Pakistan Sports Complex on February 3-4.

Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), at a media talk Tuesday also announced the national squad that will take on India. “We have retained the same team that had won the recent tie against Indonesia. International Aisamul Haq will be the playing captain of the team. The team also includes Aqeel Khan, Mohammad Shoaib, Mohammad Abid and Barkatullah. This is the best combination when it comes to playing on the grass courts where we are going to hold the tie,” said Salim Saifullah, who was also accompanied by PTF EVP Khawar Hyat and SVP Saeed Khan.

The Indian contingent includes ITF ranked players Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Niki Poonacha, and Digvijay Pratap Singh. Others are: Rohit Rajpal (captain). Zeeshan Ali (Coach), Ashutosh Singh (coach). Anand Kumar.

Debashish Das (official)

Dr Anil Jain (President) and his wife Mrs Vandana Jain.

Anil Dhupar, Sunder lyer, Sunil Yajaman (officials).

The PTF has been intimated that there might be some more officials willing to tour Pakistan for the tie.

“We are surprised that on one hand they fought all out to deprive Pakistan of their genuine right to host the tie, on the other they were quick to forward a request for visa of a heavy squad. Usually an eight to nine-member contingent takes a trip for such a tie. As hosts we welcome all turning up to figure in the tie. We will make all possible efforts to ensure their comfortable stay in Pakistan,” he said.

The PTF president expressed his delight over recent developments at the international stage including winning the hosting rights of Davis Cup tie and his appointment on the ITF Committee and Asian Tennis Board.

“Such developments are enough to suggest that Pakistan tennis is moving in the right direction. I have kept a close liaison with the ITF and ATF officials resulting in Pakistan’s success on the international front.”

Aisam urges India to send cricket team to Pakistan Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq has called on the Indian government to foster cricket diplomacy by sending a cricket team to Pakistan alongside the Davis Cup team.

Speaking to the media here, Aisam said there is peace in the country, thanks to the efforts of the security forces.

Aisam added that just as Pakistan sends cricket and other teams to India, it is only fair for Indian teams to visit Pakistan. He urged India to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy to be hosted by Pakistan. Highlighting the decision made by the International Tennis Federation based on the merits of the Davis Cup, Aisam saw no justification for India not coming to Pakistan.