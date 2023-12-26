Umar propels WAPDA to win in President’s Trophy

KARACHI: Umar Akmal, in a spectacular display of cricketing prowess, led Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to a four-wicket victory against Higher Education Commission (HEC) on the fourth day of their second round President’s Trophy match.

WAPDA, starting the day at 114-4, chased down the 220-run target against HEC. Umar Akmal showcased his batting skills with an impressive 85 runs from 203 balls, including 10 boundaries.

WAPDA's Umar Akmal while taking a shot during the fourth day of the second round of the President’s Trophy match against HEC on December 25, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB_Live

Partnering with Ayaz Tasawar (65 runs from 125 balls, 10 boundaries), he built a fifth-wicket partnership of 98 runs. Despite the efforts of HEC's Mohammad Junaid, who secured three wickets, and Aqib Liaqat, who claimed two wickets, WAPDA emerged victorious with Bismillah Khan (17 not out) hitting the winning runs.

The win marked WAPDA's second victory in the tournament. At the end of the second round, WAPDA's captain Iftikhar Ahmed leads the batting chart with 386 runs, while Asif Afridi, also from WAPDA, sits atop the list of leading wicket-takers with 11 wickets.

The third round is set to commence on December 28.

Brief scores:

WAPDA beat HEC by four wickets at National Bank Stadium

HEC 327-7, 80 overs (Awais Zafar 178 not out, Mohammad Mohsin Khan 43, Jahanzaib Sultan 20; Iftikhar Ahmed 3-88, Irfanullah Shah 2-67, Naqeeb Masood 1-61, Asif Afridi 1-83) and 283 all out, 67 overs (Ghazi Ghouri 110, Mohammad Mohsin Khan 60, Awais Zafar 57; Irfanullah Shah 3-39, Iftikhar Ahmed 3-40, Naqeebullah Masood 2-56, Asif Afridi 2-83)

WAPDA 391-4, 80 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 123, Mohammad Saad 102 not out, Umar Akmal 87; qib Liaqat 2-124, Mohammad Azab 1-56) and 221-6, 79.2 overs (Umar Akmal 85, Ayaz Tasawar 65; Mohammad Junaid 3-81, Aqib Liaqat 2-35, Mohammad Azab 1-25)