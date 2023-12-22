Germany’s Max Kruse announces retirement

BERLIN: Former Germany forward Max Kruse on Wednesday announced his retirement from football.

Former Germany forward Max Kruse. — DFB website

The 35-year-old most recently turned out for second-division side Paderborn but only played 194 minutes in an injury-hit time with the club. “The time has come for me to start a new phase in life,” Kruse wrote on Instagram. A colourful character, Kruse played 14 times for Germany, scoring four times.