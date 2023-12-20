WAPDA secure win over KRL in President Trophy

KARACHI: WAPDA beat KRL by 48 runs in the President Trophy Grade-I cricket tournament here on Tuesday. The match between SNGPL and Ghani Glass ended in a draw.

At the UBL Sports Complex, WAPDA had set a target of 287 runs for KRL. KRL were bowled out for 238 runs after resuming their innings at 39 for one. Sarmad Bhatti was the top scorer with 60 runs with six fours. Abdul Faseeh scored 43 runs with six fours and one six. Asif Afridi took 4 wickets by giving 64 runs. He also bowled well in the first innings and dismissed 4 players by giving 81 runs.

The match between SNGPL and Ghani Glass was drawn at the National Bank Stadium. Ghani Glass were given a target of 409 runs.

Ghani Glass started their second innings with 38 runs for the loss of two wickets and scored 300 runs for 6 wickets. Saad Naseem batted well and scored 105 runs not out with 9 fours and 4 sixes.

Tayyab Tahir scored 60 runs with seven fours. Kashif Ali played an innings of 59 runs with ten fours. Mohammad Irfan scored 55 runs which included five fours and a six. Muhammad Ali took 4 wickets by giving 86 runs.

The second round of the President’s Trophy will begin on December 22 with KRL taking on Ghani Glass at the State Bank Stadium. The teams of WAPDA and Higher Education Commission (HEC) will compete at National Bank Stadium while the match between SNGPL and PTV will be played at UBL Sports Complex.