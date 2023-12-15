SSGC’s participation in President’s Trophy remains uncertain

KARACHI: Only one day is left before the start of President Trophy 2023- 2024, the departmental cricket teams’ tournament, but there is still ambiguity about the participation of SSGC.

Its name is in the draws of the event and neither PCB domestic cricket committee officials nor SSGC sports department has clarified anything officially.

It is after four years that departments are going to participate in domestic cricket. Earlier National Bank Pakistan (NBP) refused to participate and Ghani Glass cricket team replaced it.

Its sports officials informed The News that they are making efforts for the team to participate in the event. Till Thursday evening they were trying to convince the high-ups of SSGC to allow the cricket team to participate in the President’s Trophy.

They said that the budget of the team had not been approved so far as the high ups of SSGC did not release the funds for establishing the team. PCB domestic cricket department officials did not receive the call of this scribe. The first match of the President’s Trophy is between SSGC and SNGPL at Pakistan State Bank Stadium from Saturday (tomorrow). SSGC officials verbally assured the PCB about their participation in the President’s trophy but they did not submit the entry fees of the event so far.