Aqeel off to winning start in Kulsum Saifullah Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Aqeel Khan got off to a winning start in the 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis that started at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Tuesday.

Aqeel breezed past Asad Zaman 6-0, 6-2 in the first round. As many as 296 entries have been received in six different categories including men’s singles, men’s doubles, ladies’ singles, boys’ 18 & Under singles, boys’ 14 & Under singles, and boys/girls 12 & Under singles for the yearly event.

Former federal minister Anwar Saifullah Khan was the chief guest and Senator Usman Saifullah Khan was the guest of honour at the opening ceremony. Anwar Saifullah said that this tournament is very close to his heart because it was in the loving memory of his late mother. “The event refreshes her memories. He wished all the participants the very best in the event.”

The opening ceremony was also attended by Saeed Ahmad Khan Senior Vice President PTF, Col Gul Rehman (r) Secretary-General PTF and a large number of players, parents, coaches and media persons. The event is sponsored by the Saif Group of Companies.

Results: Men’s singles 1st round: Hamid Israr bt Zaryab Khan 5-7, 7-6(1), 7-6(2); Barkatullah bt Huzaifa Khan 6-3, 6-0; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-0, 6-0; Hasheesh Kumar bt Hamza Roman 6-3, 6-3; Muzammil Murtaza bt Uzair Khan 6-2, 6-1; Mudassir Murtaza bt Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-2, 6-1; Yousaf Khalil bt Ahtesham Humayun 6-0, 6-2; M.Salar bt Abdal Haider 6-4, 6-4; Muhammad Shoaib bt M. Hamza Aasim 6-2, 6-3; Shahzad Khan bt Saqib Hayat 7-6(4), 6-4; Muhammad Abid bt Imran Bhatti 6-1, 6-0; Abdullah Adnan bt Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-2; Sami Zeb Khan bt Ahmed Babar 6-4, 6-2; M. Talha Khan bt Abbas Khan 6-1, 6-2; Aqeel Khan bt Asad Zaman 6-0, 6-2.

Boys’ singles 18 & Under 1st round: Asad Zaman bt Abdul Basit 6-3, 7-6(2); Kashan Tariq bt M.Yahya 6-4, 6-4; Hamid Israr bt Azan Shahid 6-0, 6-0; Mustansir Ali Khan bt Waqas Janas 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Inam Qadir 6-0, 6-3; Nabeel Ali Qayum bt 6-3, 0-6, 6-1;M.Salar Khan bt Rayyan Khan 6-4, 6-2.